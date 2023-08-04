Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 132,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $42.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares in the company, valued at $524,296.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

