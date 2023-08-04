SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SouthState in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.04 million. SouthState had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,017,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,778,000 after buying an additional 1,260,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 666.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,329,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,497,000 after buying an additional 1,155,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after buying an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after buying an additional 1,066,192 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.