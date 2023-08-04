SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 174.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,341 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company had a trading volume of 428,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,499. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

