SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,449 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $32.59. 1,807,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,066. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

