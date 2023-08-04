SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 175,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 82,913 shares.The stock last traded at $43.95 and had previously closed at $43.60.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth about $991,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 224.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

