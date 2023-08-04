Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.30

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.
Spectris Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.
Spectris Increases Dividend
Spectris Company Profile
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
