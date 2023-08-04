Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.30

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Spectris Increases Dividend

Spectris Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.2783 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Get Free Report)

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.