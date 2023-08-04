Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.15. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

