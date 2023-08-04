Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPR. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.34. 5,377,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

