SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-$4.30 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SPXC traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,482. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $91.93.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,161.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPXC. UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

