St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,305.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STJPF. Barclays reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.26) to GBX 1,300 ($16.69) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,148 ($14.74) to GBX 1,063 ($13.65) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised St. James’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

St. James’s Place Company Profile

STJPF remained flat at $13.42 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

(Get Free Report

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.