STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $77.00.

STAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,090,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,792. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.39. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $112.27.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

