Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SMP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $802.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $92,845.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at $256,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.