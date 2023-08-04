Stanley J. Bradshaw Acquires 5,500 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $117,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
First Busey stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
