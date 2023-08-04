Stanley J. Bradshaw Acquires 5,500 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $117,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 292,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Busey stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 102,760.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 322,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Busey by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 8,624.9% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 207,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 204,841 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

