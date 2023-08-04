Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Sells $19,044.87 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 13,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $19,044.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,042,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,135.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STRRP stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.