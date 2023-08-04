Steem Market Cap Reaches $80.78 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $80.78 million and $2.75 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,047.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00281955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.23 or 0.00775402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.85 or 0.00546883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00061117 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00123544 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 440,513,015 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

