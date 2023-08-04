STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STEP. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.
