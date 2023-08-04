Stephens Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $175.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.65. 1,957,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $52.70 and a 1 year high of $156.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 44.33% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

