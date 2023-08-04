Stephens Increases Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $40.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 138,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

