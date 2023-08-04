STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $8.60-$8.80 EPS.

STERIS Price Performance

STE traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $227.23. 95,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,227. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

