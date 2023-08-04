STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.60-8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-10% yr/yr to $5.404-5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. STERIS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $8.60-$8.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of STE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.01. 451,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.85. STERIS has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 154.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.