Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), reports. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.24 million. Steven Madden updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.
Steven Madden Price Performance
Shares of SHOO stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.
Steven Madden Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 33.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.
