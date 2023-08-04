Stifel Nicolaus Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $161.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $156.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

