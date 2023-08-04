StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 241,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 199,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 47,335 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
Featured Stories
