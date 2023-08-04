StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OFIX stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.45. 52,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

