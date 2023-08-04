StockNews.com Downgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.06.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
