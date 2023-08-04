StockNews.com Downgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

GPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.83. 108,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,158. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $271.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.74.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 42.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

