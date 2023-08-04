StockNews.com Downgrades Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

PFG has been the topic of several other research reports. 3M reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.32. 421,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,721. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

