StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ashford

Ashford Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. Ashford has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.70.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.