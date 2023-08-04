StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $99.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

