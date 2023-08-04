StockNews.com Lowers DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.94.

DXCM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.91. The company had a trading volume of 993,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

