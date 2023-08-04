StockNews.com Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Hold

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.43. 3,662,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,600,347. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 9.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,490 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 488,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in HP by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in HP by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,594 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About HP

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.