StockNews.com Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.45. 2,013,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,942. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,537,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,638,000 after purchasing an additional 765,794 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

