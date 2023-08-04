StockNews.com Lowers O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $935.62. The stock had a trading volume of 108,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,525. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $885.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,524 shares of company stock worth $11,022,666. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

