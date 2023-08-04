StockNews.com Lowers Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.96. 65,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,485. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.92. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,378 shares of company stock worth $316,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

