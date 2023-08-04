Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.8% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $10.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,453. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.81. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

