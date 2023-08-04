Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 581 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Tobam purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.90. The company had a trading volume of 83,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,740. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $426.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.29.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $4,683,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,715,427.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,325 shares of company stock worth $7,559,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

