Summit Creek Advisors LLC Buys 5,474 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. The Shyft Group comprises 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.12% of The Shyft Group worth $16,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Shyft Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch acquired 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,701. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela L. Kermisch acquired 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at $134,297.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 332,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,250. The company has a market cap of $549.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

