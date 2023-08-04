Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Arhaus worth $10,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 262.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 96,207 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,764,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,185. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Arhaus had a return on equity of 86.28% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $304.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Arhaus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Arhaus Profile



Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

