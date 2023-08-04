Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Omnicell comprises approximately 1.9% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Omnicell worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 848,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,603 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. 292,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $113.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.25 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMCL. Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.