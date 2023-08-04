Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,270 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs bought 2,400 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $110,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

IBTX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. 109,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $76.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

