Summit Creek Advisors LLC Raises Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $12,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,220,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,068. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DV stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,430. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.80 and a beta of 0.89. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

