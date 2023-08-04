Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 150,020 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,020 shares during the period. BOX comprises about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,095. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
