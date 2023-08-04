Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 150,020 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,020 shares during the period. BOX comprises about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $21,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of BOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,560.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX Stock Up 0.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,095. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.