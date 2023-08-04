Superior Plus Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Superior Plus Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.35. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 earnings per share for the current year.
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
