Superior Plus Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Superior Plus Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.35. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Superior Plus

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.