Supremex (SXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Supremex (TSE:SXPGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th.

Supremex (TSE:SXPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Supremex had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.90 million.

Supremex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SXP opened at C$6.21 on Friday. Supremex has a fifty-two week low of C$3.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.19. The firm has a market cap of C$161.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Supremex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

