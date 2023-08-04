SurgePays (SURG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.
SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 115.59% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter.
SurgePays Stock Performance
SURG opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $8.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays
SurgePays Company Profile
SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SurgePays
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- General Mills’ Dividend Is Up to 3.2%…Time To Nibble?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is Kellogg Company A Buy Before It Splits Into 2 Businesses?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Banking Bulls: 2 Stocks Set To Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.