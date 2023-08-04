SurgePays (SURG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SurgePays had a return on equity of 115.59% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SURG opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. SurgePays has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

SurgePays Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SurgePays by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 100,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SurgePays by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SurgePays by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SurgePays by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers.

Featured Articles

