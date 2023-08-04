Susquehanna Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $105.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

LSCC traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $92.23. 1,011,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,545,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

