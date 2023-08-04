Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Sweetgreen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE SG opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 30.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,139.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $471,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,507.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mcphail sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $162,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,293 shares of company stock worth $855,067. Insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after purchasing an additional 90,170 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,102,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,115 shares in the last quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,352,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

