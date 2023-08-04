Swipe Trading Down 7% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 7% against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $185.38 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 573,255,560 coins and its circulating supply is 573,259,526 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

