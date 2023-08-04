Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Posts Earnings Results

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 689,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,306. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $377,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,142 shares of company stock worth $5,040,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

