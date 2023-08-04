T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $100.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.50 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $117.02 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average is $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

